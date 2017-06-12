Jerry Remy to undergo cancer treatment for second time in last six months

BOSTON -- For the second time in six months, Jerry Remy will be treated for a relapse of lung cancer, the popular Boston Red Sox television analyst announced Monday on his personal Twitter account.

Remy will begin treatment in two weeks.

Remy, 64, was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2008. He suffered a relapse in 2013 and again this year before spring training. He was treated in time to begin his 30th season in the broadcast booth on Opening Day.

A longtime smoker, Remy spoke passionately in February about the need for people to get regular medical checkups.

"I could have kept this under wraps, but I just felt this message would hopefully get people's attention, and they'll get to their doctor," Remy said in spring training. "I can tell you, it saves lives. There's no point in waiting."

At that time, Remy said his cancer was "under control."