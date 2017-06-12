Jerry Remy to undergo cancer treatment for second time in past six months

BOSTON -- For the second time in six months and the fifth time overall, Jerry Remy will be treated for lung cancer, the popular Boston Red Sox television analyst announced Monday on his personal Twitter account.

Remy will undergo surgery to remove a small portion of his lung?in two weeks at Massachusetts General Hospital. He expects to continue calling Red Sox games until then and is hopeful of returning to his job at some point after the All-Star break.

"It's not easy, you know?" said Remy, laughing at times and getting emotional at others. "Look, I've been through a lot, for a long period of time. But you know, life goes on. Life goes on. I've got baseball here to keep me occupied. It keeps my mind occupied. I'm strong. I feel strong. And I don't feel like there's anything that can stop me."

Remy, 64, was initially diagnosed with lung cancer in 2008. He suffered a relapse in 2013 and again this year before spring training. He was treated in time to begin his 30th season in the broadcast booth on Opening Day.

The recurrence of cancer was diagnosed two weeks ago, when Remy went for his regular three-month scan. He met with doctors Monday and settled on having the surgery. Remy also had surgery to remove a spot on his lung in January.

A longtime smoker, Remy spoke passionately in February about the need for people to get regular medical checkups. He reiterated that message Monday.

"I've got cancer. OK. I've had it five times. OK. Enough's enough. I've had enough," Remy said. "But the fact is, other people can avoid it, and I'd really like to see them try to do that. Because it's not fun, and it wears you down.

"My message to those watching at home: If you don't go to your doctor, you don't have much chance to find out. It might be too late. Go and find out what's going on with your body. They can really help you."

Remy, a second baseman for the Red Sox from 1978-84 and a native of Fall River, Massachusetts, signed a multiyear contract extension last winter to remain the primary color analyst on Red Sox telecasts on the New England Sports Network. He was scheduled to call 115 games this season.

Last week, Remy apologized for comments during a telecast in which he said he didn't think interpreters should be included in mound visits with non-English-speaking pitchers, including New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka.