Jerry West 'thrilled' about new consultant role with Clippers

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- The LA Clippers introduced Jerry West as a consultant in what West called "the last adventure of my life."

A nine-time NBA champion (eight as an executive), West joins the Clippers after six years with the Golden State Warriors. He served as an executive board member for the Warriors and helped compose a roster that won titles in 2015 and 2017.

West said afterward that his current deal with Los Angeles is for two years.

"I see well-balanced people here," West said on Monday at the introductory press conference. "And for them to want me to come here and maybe think I can help, I am really flattered.

"But I am sold on the ownership here. I am really sold on this ownership. I think they want to establish their own identity in this town. And that what to me is most important: establish their own identity and, No. 1, their own ability to win at the very highest level. I don't believe you promise people anything. They've had the best team and the talent for seven straight years. But that hasn't been good enough. They want to try to get to a different level. And I promise you the thing that's going to allow them to get to the next level is Steve Ballmer and his presence."

Leaving the Warriors after the franchise had just won its second championship in three seasons, West exuded energy and optimism in his new role and organization.

"Honestly, I'm really thrilled," West said. "It took me a few days to get over the shock of ... I never thought I'd work anywhere else again.

"I think sometimes I do like challenges. And honestly, I felt there was nothing more for me to do there. How can I contribute? And I think I don't like being active and knowing full well that you go in and everything you're looking at you're kind of nitpicking at. How can you do better than this?"

Before his tenure in Oakland, West was famously credited as the architect of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s and 1990s, including the deal that brought Kobe Bryant to L.A.

When asked about reports that he would have considered rejoining the Lakers before the hiring of Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations and Rob Pelinka as general manager, West had little regret.

"I'm really proud of my time with the Lakers. Really proud," West said. "Obviously, it's a different time and a place. I wish them well. But when they're playing the Clippers? No. I don't wish them well.

"But I don't live in the past. You learn from the past, you don't live in the past."