Jet-set Jim: Harbaugh intends to take Michigan team abroad every year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh plans on finishing spring practice outside of the U.S. on an annual basis, he said Wednesday.

Harbaugh and the Wolverines announced plans last month to bring the entire football team to Rome for a week of practice and educational experiences in late April. From there, players will be able to head to study abroad locations for the month of May. The coach said he already has his spots picked out for the next few years.

Harbaugh wants to bring his team to South Africa next spring, Japan the following year and Israel after that. New Zealand and London may also be in the future travel plans, he said.

"The possibilities are limitless and the educational opportunity for our players is to the moon," Harbaugh said. "So, that's where we want to go."

Michigan's first off-campus spring practices came in Florida last February. That trip drew the ire of several head coaches and conference commissioners from outside the Big Ten who said the trip cut into one of the few opportunities for student-athletes to have free time. Last month, the NCAA voted to ban such trips during school breaks starting this August.

Harbaugh's international plans don't break the new rule because the team won't leave until the spring term ends each year. Some players will leave for Rome this year on April 22. Others will follow as they finish their final exams later in the same week.?

College basketball programs routinely make summer European trips to play exhibition games and see different parts of the world. Those trips are only allowed once every four years, according to NCAA rules. Harbaugh said that limit won't apply to his team because they don't plan on scrimmaging any foreign teams during the trip.

"As the rule is written it's competition," Harbaugh said. "We won't be playing any other teams so that rule does not apply."

The idea to go to Rome, he said, came on a flight to Baltimore for a satellite camp last summer. The football support staff has been planning the trip -- including conversations with the Italian ambassador, the Department of Defense and representatives from the Vatican -- since then.

Harbaugh said the cost of the trip will be covered by a single anonymous donor.

Since coming to Michigan two years ago, Harbaugh has developed a handful of innovative ideas that have irked his peers and spurred new NCAA legislation. When asked what he had planned next, he said, "We'll surprise you."