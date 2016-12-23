Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles was admitted to a hospital Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness and didn't travel with the team for its road game Saturday against the Patriots, the Jets announced.

Bowles, 53, is in stable condition, according to the team.

The Jets said his availability for the game is uncertain. If he can't make it to Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the 1 p.m. kickoff, the head-coaching duties will be handled by assistant head coach Mike Caldwell.

Caldwell ran the walk through practice today at the team facility.

This has been a difficult season for the second-year coach, who has come under fire because of a 4-10 record.

Bowles led the Jets to a surprising 10-6 mark in 2015, raising expectations for this season, but the team has endured two four-game losing streaks.

They were blown out at home on Saturday night, losing to the Dolphins 34-13.

There has been speculation about his job security, but owner Woody Johnson is thought to be leaning toward retaining Bowles, who has a four-year contract.