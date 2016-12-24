Jets coach Todd Bowles leaves hospital, rejoins Jets

New York Jets coach Todd Bowles, who was admitted to a hospital Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness, has rejoined the team in Foxborough, Massachusetts, ahead of Saturday's game against the? New England Patriots, the team announced.

Bowles, 53, didn't travel with the team Friday after being hospitalized. Sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that while the team initially feared Bowles suffered a heart attack, doctors have determined that was not the case.

Bowles arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning and will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium. The Jets said it was still unclear whether Bowles would coach the team from the sideline or the coaches' booth. Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell, who ran the walk-through practice Friday at the team facility, had been on standby to handle head-coaching duties if Bowles hadn't been able to make it to the game.

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan visited Bowles in the hospital Friday and, upon his arrival in New England, updated the team on the coach's status.

"I knew [Bowles] hadn't been feeling great [Friday morning]," a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "He said he felt tired."

The source noted that Bowles didn't seem sick at the time of the interaction.

This has been a difficult season for the second-year coach, who has come under fire while leading the Jets to a 4-10 record.

Bowles guided the Jets to a surprising 10-6 mark in 2015, raising expectations for this season, but the team has endured two four-game losing streaks.

The Jets were blown out at home Saturday night, losing to the Dolphins 34-13.

There has been speculation about Bowles' job security, but owner Woody Johnson is believed to be leaning toward retaining Bowles, who has a four-year contract.

This is the second time this calendar year Bowles has had a medical issue. He had a benign mass removed from his throat in February. Sources told Schefter that doctors want to visit with Bowles again after the season and continue to monitor his health.

Bowles is the third NFL head coach to suffer an in-season medical emergency. Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak experienced a complex migraine condition that forced him to miss one game, and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer missed one game to undergo emergency eye surgeries.

Information from ESPN's Josina Anderson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.