Jets WR Robby Anderson arrested at Miami music festival

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested at a music festival in Miami on Sunday, according to an arrest report obtained by ESPN.

Anderson was arrested around 6 p.m. ET on a felony charge of resisting arrest with violence and an obstruction of justice charge.

According to the arrest report,?Anderson "was fighting with security after being told to leave. [He] refused to leave and was told by [an officer] to sit on the ground. [Anderson] tensed his body and pushed [the officer]. Anderson was redirected to the ground and continued to fight with police and security."

The Jets?acknowledged a legal situation surrounding the 2016 rookie.

"We are aware of the situation," the Jets said in a statement. "This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time."

Anderson, who turns 24 on Tuesday, tallied 42 receptions for 587 yards and two touchdowns in 2016. His role in the Jets' offense grew toward the end of the season, as he posted at least four catches and 40 yards in four of the team's final five games.

This has been a turbulent offseason for some of the Jets' young pass-catchers. Wide receiver Jalin Marshall received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins was suspended two games for a personal conduct violation stemming from a September 2016 DUI arrest while he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Cornerback Nick Marshall, who received a four-game PED suspension earlier in the offseason, was released last week by the Jets.