Jeurys Familia has arterial clot in shoulder; surgery possible

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia has been diagnosed with an arterial clot in his right shoulder and will travel to see Dr. Robert Thompson in St. Louis for further evaluation and possible surgery, the team announced Thursday.

Familia, 27, blew a save on Wednesday, allowing four runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Mets fell to the San Francisco Giants. It was third consecutive day he had pitched.?

Familia began the season with a 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, stemming from an incident with his wife last October. A New Jersey judge dropped the charges in December.

Familia, who had a career-high 51 saves last season, is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves this season.?

He is the second significant Mets pitcher to be potentially sidelined for an extended period this season. Ace Noah Syndergaard is on the 60-day disabled list and isn't expected back until at least the All-Star break because of a torn muscle behind his right arm.