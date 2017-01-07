Jim Caldwell says ref admitted to missed offensive PI call on Seattle TD

NFL referee Brad Allen and his crew erred on a crucial call in the first half of Saturday night's wild-card playoff game between the Lions and Seahawks, and it resulted in a fourth-down touchdown catch for Seattle receiver Paul Richardson.

On the play, which occurred with 7:07 remaining in the second quarter, Richardson caught a 2-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson. Replays showed that Richardson caught the ball with his left hand. With his right hand, he clearly grabbed and twisted the helmet of Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson.

Allen's crew already had called defensive pass interference on Wilson, which was declined. But it should have also called offensive pass interference. The penalties would have offset, and the fourth down would have been replayed.

In an off-camera halftime interview with NBC, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he was told by an official that "they got it wrong."

Pass interference is not reviewable.

The NFL abandons regular-season crews for the playoffs and assigns officials based on regular-season grades. Saturday night's game was the first postseason game of Allen's career.

The Seahawks ultimately won the game, 26-6, and will visit the Falcons in the next round.?