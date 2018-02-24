Jimmy Butler has meniscus injury, MRI reveals; no timetable on return yet

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star? Jimmy Butler suffered a right meniscus injury, an MRI revealed on Saturday.

The team will announce updates to Butler's progress as information becomes available.

Butler posted on social media a photo along with a caption that included the words "you gotta take the crooked with the straight."

Butler suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 120-102 road loss to the Rockets on Friday.

The Wolves star has averaged in 56 games this season 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists.?