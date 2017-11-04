Joe Thomas will be highest-paid OL in 2018 with new deal from Browns

The Cleveland Browns amended the contract of stalwart offensive tackle Joe Thomas this week, making him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL in 2018.

The deal includes $3 million in new money over 2017 and '18, including a $1.5 million roster bonus paid this past week, plus a raise of $1.5 million in base salary for 2018, which will now be $10.3 million.

Factoring in his base salary and bonuses, Thomas is scheduled to take home $13.5 million in cash in 2018, the highest figure currently for any NFL offensive lineman.

Thomas, a Pro Bowler in all 10 of his NFL seasons, was recently placed on injured reserve after a triceps injury ended his streak of 10,363 straight snaps played to begin his career.

Thomas has long been regarded as one of the NFL's best and most consistent players.