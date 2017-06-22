Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons take shots at Ball family following Lakers' pick

It took about as long as one of Lonzo Ball's deft, cross-court passes for NBA players to start licking their chops at the prospect of taking the Ball family down a peg.

Not too long after the Los Angeles Lakers took Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft?-- and?after his father, LaVar, declared to ESPN's Jeff Goodman that the Lakers would be playoff-bound in 2018 --? Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons?subtweeted some thinly veiled shots at the father-son duo:

The NBA's 2017-18 regular-season schedule won't be released until August, but suffice to say, the first Sixers-Lakers matchup between Ball and Philly's No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz will be appointment viewing.

-- Brendan C. Hall