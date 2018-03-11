Joey Bosa has surgery to repair finger injury suffered in rookie year

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed Thursday that defensive end Joey Bosa had surgery to repair a dislocated finger on his right hand.

Bosa suffered the injury during his rookie season in his fourth game back from a hamstring injury, a Thursday night contest at Qualcomm Stadium against the Denver Broncos.

The Ohio State product had to come off the field in the opening quarter to have a member of the team's medical staff put the finger back into place.

He played the rest of the season with the injury, taping two fingers together. It had no impact on his performance, as Bosa finished with 10.5 sacks in 12 games, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Bosa decided against having surgery to repair the injury during the offseason last year because by the time he got his finger examined after the season was over, the recovery period from surgery would have taken too much time away from his training.

Bosa's recovery will take about six weeks, so it could affect how much he can do once the Chargers' offseason program begins in April.

Bosa made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his second NFL season last year, leading the Chargers with 12.5 sacks. Bosa also recorded 70 tackles and four forced fumbles.