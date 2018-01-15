John Isner upset by Matt Ebden at Australian Open

John Isner has continued the early American exits from the Australian Open.

The 16th-seeded Isner lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to? Matt Ebden, his first loss to the Australian veteran in four career meetings.

Ebden broke Isner's serve in the last game, clinching the match when Isner netted an attempted backhand half-volley.

In other first-round action, third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov advanced to the second round for the seventh time with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win over qualifier Dennis Novak.

Last year at Melbourne Park, Dimitrov equaled his best Grand Slam result, reaching the semifinals before losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets. He also lost a Wimbledon semifinal in 2014 to Novak Djokovic.

Dimitrov has never lost to a qualifier in seven matches at a Grand Slam tournament, and has dropped only one set.

Earlier, US Open finalist Kevin Anderson?lost in five sets to Kyle Edmund on Show Court 3, becoming the first seeded man to lose at the Australian Open.

The 11th-seeded Anderson twice led by a set but couldn't fend off Edmund, who got the decisive break in the seventh game of the fifth set and served out at love for a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

It was the only meeting since Anderson beat Edmund in five sets in the third round of the French Open.

Ryan Harrison was among the other men advancing, beating Dudi Sela in five sets, along with No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta, No. 23 Gilles Muller and No. 31 Pablo Cuevas.

