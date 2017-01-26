John Wall to represent Wizards as All-Star reserve

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall has been voted by the coaches to be an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Wall, 26, will be making his fourth appearance in the All-Star Game, which takes place in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

The rest of the All-Star reserves -- seven per conference -- will be announced later Thursday.

Wall, who earlier this season was critical of the Wizards' lack of television exposure, is averaging 23.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 10.1 assists, which ranks third in the league. The Wizards (25-20) are sitting in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.