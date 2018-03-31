John Wall to return Saturday after missing two months

Washington Wizards star point guard John Wall will play Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets after missing two months with a knee injury.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks told reporters Saturday that Wall likely won't have any "restrictions" in terms of playing time after the five-time All-Star went through a series of intense practices.

Brooks also said Wall could end up playing both legs of Washington's remaining back-to-backs on the schedule. The Wizards visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday after Saturday's home game against the Hornets.

Wall had surgery on his left knee Jan. 31. He joined the Wizards last weekend for his first full-contact practice since the procedure.

"We still have a chance to be in the playoffs," Brooks told reporters, according to The Washington Post. "We're in a good position. John is excited to come back, and we're looking forward to having him back."

Washington (41-34) went 15-12 without Wall and enters Saturday's contest a half game ahead of the Miami Heat (41-35) and Milwaukee Bucks (41-35) for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.