Johnny Manziel: Colin Kaepernick not playing for 'non-football' reasons

Quarterback Johnny Manziel stood up for fellow free agent Colin Kaepernick in a series of tweets Saturday, praising the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback for his charitable work and saying the reasons Kaepernick isn't signed are "non football based."

At the University of San Diego's pro day on Thursday, Manziel threw in front of NFL scouts for the first time since 2015. Scouts from 13 NFL teams were in attendance, drawing questions as to how many teams would attend a Kaepernick workout.

Manziel wants to shut down the Manziel-Kaepernick chatter.

Manziel went on to tout Kaepernick's NFL credentials before wishing him "all the best in your journey."

Kaepernick wasn't on an NFL roster last season after he opted out of his 49ers contract before the start of the 2017 league year. He has been reticent to speak out about his playing future or fundraising efforts but said on a few occasions in 2017 that he was still looking for an NFL opportunity.

Video of Kaepernick throwing was posted on Instagram last week.

Manziel has been out of the NFL for two seasons after his release by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. He has worked out with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and is set to play in the Spring League beginning later this month. The 2014 first-round pick has been training with QB guru George Whitfield Jr.

