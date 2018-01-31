Johnny Manziel still has no deal with CFL's Tiger-Cats as deadline passes

Johnny Manziel's self-imposed deadline to sign with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats passed Wednesday without an agreement.?

The Tiger-Cats issued a statement that left open the possibility for future negotiations.

"While the discussions with Johnny Manziel and his representative have been very cordial and informative," the statement read, "there is nothing imminent and nothing to report. We will continue to do our due diligence and will have no further public comment on the matter as we move forward."

The Tiger-Cats hold the CFL's exclusive negotiating rights for Manziel. In a statement earlier this month, agent Erik Burkhart said he would give the Tiger-Cats until Jan. 31 to offer a deal that paid Manziel what other Hamilton quarterbacks have received in recent years. Their most recent starter, Zach Collaros, earned about $500,000 in 2017.

"If we cannot reach a deal with Hamilton by this date," Burkhart said in that statement, "we will turn our focus to several other professional options readily available to us."

Manziel appeared to dispute on Twitter a TSN report that described the sides as far apart in negotiations.

Manziel hasn't played in a game since Dec. 27, 2015.