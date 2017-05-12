Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier booked for light heavyweight title fight at UFC 214

DALLAS -- The rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is on, again.

The UFC has officially booked a light heavyweight title fight between Jones and Cormier to UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim. Officials announced the bout Friday during a Summer Kickoff press conference.

Neither Jones nor Cormier knew whether the fight would serve as the main event.

UFC president Dana White has stated he will not book Jones' first comeback fight to a headliner, after he was pulled from UFC 200 last year due to a doping violation.