Jon Jones responds to Alexander Gustafsson's comments

UFC light heavyweights Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson went back and forth on social media Wednesday evening, during which time Gustafsson alluded to Jones' failed drug test in 2016.

The two met in arguably the greatest light heavyweight championship fight of all time in 2013, with Jones ultimately defending his title via unanimous decision.

A rematch, which would be highly anticipated, has not come to fruition, but it might not be far away with Jones (22-1) returning in July from a one-year drug suspension. He will face current champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

Last weekend, Gustafsson (18-4) took a shot at Jones immediately after his knockout win over Glover Teixeira in Sweden, referring to the former champion as "not a good person."

"He's not a champion in my eyes," Gustafsson said. "He's not a good person in my eyes. I always tell the guys I hope [Daniel Cormier] wins because I like the guy. He's a worthy champion."

On Wednesday, Jones, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, responded to Gustafsson's comments on Twitter.

"I'm not a champion because you don't like my personality? F--- you, lol," Jones wrote.

Gustafsson responded:

In response to Gustafsson's claim, Jones wrote:

Gustafsson is not the first light heavyweight to connect Jones' failed drug test last year with a previous fight. Cormier has also stated publicly he suspects Jones has used performance-enhancing drugs in the past. Jones tested positive for anti-estrogen agents in 2016. He has since stated the failed test was the result of an unmarked sexual enhancement pill he received from a friend.

Jones, 29, has fought just once in the last two years. The UFC stripped him of his light heavyweight title in 2015, after he was arrested and charged with a felony hit-and-run.