Jordy Nelson out Sunday vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson will not play in Sunday's divisional round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, according to coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said Friday that the team doctors would not medically clear the ninth-year wide receiver to practice.

Even though he won't play, Nelson will travel with the team to Dallas, McCarthy said.

Asked if Nelson could play in the NFC Championship Game if the Packers move on, McCarthy said: "We'll re-evaluate Monday. He's actually in the training room now going through a workout."

Nelson spent Sunday night in a Green Bay hospital for observation after he took a hard shot to the ribs from New York Giants safety Leon Hall in the second quarter of the Packers' 38-13 wild-card victory. Nelson was immediately doubled over in pain after the hit and had to be taken to the locker room on a cart.

He has not practiced this week.