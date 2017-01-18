Jose Canseco on PED users in Hall of Fame: Induct all or none

Former Major League Baseball slugger Jose Canseco, who wrote the book "Juiced," on steroid users in MLB, had strong reactions to Wednesday's announcement of the 2017 National Baseball Hall of Fame class.

Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez were selected, which left Canseco in disbelief on Twitter:

Canseco was teammates with Rodriguez in Texas, and alleged in "Juiced" that the he personally injected the catcher with steroids. Canseco also played with McGwire and Palmiero, both of whom failed to get elected by the writers in part because of their connections with PEDs.