Josh Jackson goes No. 4 to Suns

The Phoenix Suns made? Josh Jackson?the fourth pick in Thursday's NBA draft.

Jackson, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Kansas, averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game en route to being named the Big 12 freshman of the year in his one season with the Jayhawks.

Jackson had been eyed by the Celtics at the no. 3 pick but sources told ESPN's Chad Ford on Tuesday that Jackson refused to work out for the Celtics without an assurance the team would hang on to the pick and that he was the top player on their draft board.

After his selection by the Suns, Jackson said he regretted "maybe a little bit" the decison to not work out for the Celtics, quickly adding he was "happy, glad to be a Phoenix Sun."?

An athletic wing, Jackson is regarded as one of the best defenders in this draft class, which is something he takes pride in.

Jackson added that playing at Kansas forced him to hone his defensive acumen against bigger players at the power forward spot.

"Playing the 4 at Kansas really helped me out a lot," Jackson said during a pre-draft interview. "I wasn't too excited about playing the 4 coming into Kansas, but we caused a lot of mismatch problems, and I think it really bettered me as a player."

Though a superlative player on the court for the Jayhawks, Jackson had issues off the court.

He was suspended for the team's quarterfinal game in the Big 12 tournament that Kansas lost to TCU as punishment for an accumulation of embarrassing incidents that included, most seriously, charges that he damaged the vehicle of a Kansas women's basketball player.

In a separate incident, Jackson was ticketed in February after he struck a parked car and fled the scene.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.