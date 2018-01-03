Josh Rosen skipping senior season at UCLA to enter NFL draft

UCLA?quarterback Josh Rosen has announced he will enter the NFL draft.

Rosen threw for 3,754 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this for a Bruins squad that finished the season a disappointing 6-7.

"I wish we had won more games, but friendships were forged and memories were made that will last a lifetime," Rosen said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Rosen wasn't available for the team's Cactus Bowl loss to Kansas State as he was recovering from a concussion. It was the second concussion Rosen sustained during the season as he missed the team's Nov. 3 loss to Utah.

ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay have Rosen as the top-rated draft-eligible quarterback. Kiper has Rosen at fourth overall in his latest Big Board. McShay has him No. 1 overall in his latest Top 32.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that Rosen would prefer to not be drafted by the? Cleveland Browns, who could look to take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.