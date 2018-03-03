JR Smith's soup suspension sends Twitter into a frenzy

Damon Jones has some experience being dunked on by a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Thursday was a new experience for the Cavs assistant coach, who reportedly had a bowl of soup thrown at him by? JR Smith, who was subsequently suspended for the Cavs' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the subset of social media known as "Basketball Twitter," the story was a perfect storm: a player with a colorful off-the-court past getting suspended for reasons straight out of a middle school cafeteria. Twitter users went into overdrive faster than ... well, than you can heat up a bowl of soup.

There were bad soup puns:

There were the requisite pop-culture references:

And, of course, there were Photoshops:

There are still so many questions unanswered, especially after Smith declined to speak with the media at Cavs practice Friday (he's expected to address the media at shootaround Saturday). Was the entire bowl thrown, or just its contents? Was it really a "throw," or was the soup more "poured" on Jones? Where did Smith even get soup at shootaround? And, most important, what kind of soup was it?

Then there's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, asking the question no one else will.