June sees most number of home runs in 1 month in MLB history

Fans of goin' yard have been treated well this month.

Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak's dinger in Friday's game against Boston set the record for most number of home runs in a month in MLB history.

Smoak's home run was the 1,070th MLB home run in June, breaking the previous mark set in May 2000.

The month record was tied earlier Friday, when Giants outfielder Denard Span hit a leadoff home run against the Pirates.

Span's was also the 35th leadoff HR this month, which is now four more than any month in MLB history (31 in May 2016), according to ESPN's Stats and Information.

The 2000 season had 5,693 home runs -- the most of any other season. This year's pace of 6,139 would smash that record.

The Yankees' Aaron Judge (27) and Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (24) -- both in the midst of the phenomenal rookie campaigns-- lead their respective leagues in home runs this season.

There's been at least one player with a multi-HR game in all but one day this month (June 27). From May 30 to June 26, every day featured at least one multi-HR game, with the 28-day streak the longest in MLB history according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Dodgers and Mets each have an MLB-best 50 homers in June -- the first time ever that two National League teams have hit 50 homers in the same month.