Kansas ascends to No. 1 after high-profile win at Kentucky

It wasn't an easy decision to choose the No. 1 team in the country. Sure, Gonzaga is the only one without a blemish --- but the Zags haven't been tested like the others in the equation. After a road win at Rupp in Lexington, Kansas is most deserving of the top spot.

Plenty of teams had rough weeks. Kentucky lost twice, so did Florida State and Notre Dame. Florida jumps back in after a couple of road wins while Louisville and West Virginia both made jumps.

1. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: (19-2)

Last week's ranking: 2

The Jayhawks bounced back from a loss in Morgantown to West Virginia by beating Kentucky at Rupp, without Carlton Bragg Jr., who was suspended indefinitely.

2. Villanova Wildcats

Record: (20-2)

Last week's ranking: 1

It looked as though the Wildcats were going to lose both games last week, but? Donte DiVincenzo's only field goal was a buzzer-beating putback off a Josh Hart miss to beat Virginia.

3. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: (22-0)

Last week's ranking: 3

The Zags beat Pepperdine on Saturday for the 33rd straight time.

4. Baylor Bears

Record: (20-1)

Last week's ranking: 5

Two wins this past week set up a matchup Wednesday at Kansas with first place in the Big 12 on the line.

5. Arizona Wildcats

Record: (20-2)

Last week's ranking: 7

The Wildcats' last loss came on Dec. 3 against Gonzaga in Los Angeles.

6. Louisville Cardinals

Record: (18-4)

Last week's ranking: 14

The Cardinals handed Pittsburgh the second-worst loss in program history (106-51), then Rick Pitino's team pounded NC State by 25.

7. UCLA Bruins

Record: (19-3)

Last week's ranking: 8

The Bruins struggled defensively again, this time in a loss at USC, but also made just 6 of 20 shots from beyond the arc.

8. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: (17-4)

Last week's ranking: 4

The Wildcats lost consecutive games against Tennessee and Kansas. The home loss to the Jayhawks marked just the third time in John Calipari's tenure that UK has lost two home games in a season.

9. Florida State Seminoles

Record: (18-4)

Last week's ranking: 6

Jonathan Isaac and Dwayne Bacon struggled in a loss at Georgia Tech, and then played well at Syracuse -- but it was too late after digging an 18-point halftime deficit.

10. Oregon Ducks

Record: (19-3)

Last week's ranking: 9

The Ducks remain winless in seven tries in Boulder against a Colorado team that had lost its first seven games in Pac-12 play.

11. Butler Bulldogs

Record: (18-4)

Last week's ranking: 10

Butler lost to Georgetown at home 85-81. It ended a 30-0 run in which the Bulldogs had won every game under Chris Holtmann in which the team had scored at least 80 points.

12. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: (17-4)

Last week's ranking: 20

The Mountaineers lost two straight a week ago, but came up big this past week with home wins over Kansas and Texas A&M. Bob Huggins' team was 19-of-46 from beyond the arc in the two victories.

13. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: (16-4)

Last week's ranking: 13

Tony Bennett's team nearly swept Notre Dame and Villanova on the road, but the Wildcats won it on a buzzer-beater. The bright spot was frosh Ty Jerome, who scored 15 points in the loss.

14. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record (19-4)

Last week's ranking: 11

The Tar Heels were without Theo Pinson (ankle) in Saturday's loss at Miami. Pinson missed the first 16 games with a broken bone in his foot.

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: (17-5)

Last week's ranking: 12

The Irish scored just 54 points in a home loss to Virginia and finished with 60 in a setback at Georgia Tech.

16. Wisconsin Badgers

Record: (18-3)

Last week's ranking: 15

Ethan Happ had 32 of the team's 61 points in an overtime road win against Rutgers.

17. Duke Blue Devils

Record (16-5)

Last week's ranking: 16

Coach Mike Krzyzewski took away their locker room and Duke gear after a home loss to NC State, and Luke Kennard responded 34 points and the game winner.

18. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: (19-2)

Last week's ranking: 18

The Bearcats finally got past Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout -- despite 40 from Musketeers guard Trevon Bluiett.

19. Saint Mary's Gaels

Record: (19-2)

Last week's ranking: 17

Aussie big man Jock Landale put up his ninth double-double in a win at Santa Clara, and he has scored in double figures in every game except for one this season.

20. Creighton Bluejays

Record: (19-3)

Last week's ranking: 19

The Bluejays aren't the same without Maurice Watson Jr., evident by the 51 points and 1-for-19 display from beyond the arc in a 20-point loss to Georgetown.

21. Xavier Musketeers

Record: (15-6)

Last week's ranking: 21

Trevon Bluiett's 40 points weren't enough to beat crosstown rival Cincinnati.

22. Maryland Terrapins

Record: (19-2)

Last week's ranking: 23

The "other" Justin Jackson had 28 points and 10 boards -- and hit 5 3s -- to help lead the Terps to a road win against Minnesota.

23. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: (17-4)

Last week's ranking: 24

Frank Martin's team made a season-high 15 3-pointers in a rout of Auburn.

24. Florida Gators

Record: (16-5)

Last week's ranking: NR

Winning on the road is difficult, but don't tell that to the Gators, who crushed LSU in Baton Rouge and also had little trouble with Oklahoma in Norman.

25. USC Trojans

Record: (18-4)

Last week's ranking: NR

The Trojans beat UCLA at its own game, making 14 of 34 shots from beyond the arc, while the Bruins were just 6-of-20 from deep.

Dropped out: Purdue, Indiana