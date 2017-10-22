Kansas gains just 21 total yards, fewest in Big 12 history, to TCU

The Kansas Jayhawks earned some dubious distinctions in their 43-0 shutout loss against No. 4 TCU.

Kansas finished with 21 yards of total offense, the fewest yards by an FBS team in the last 20 seasons. The record has previously been 27 yards by Florida International in a 2013 loss to Louisville, according to ESPN Stats & Information.??

Kansas' 21 yards gained are also fewest in Big 12 history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

TCU outgained Kansas 305-3 in the first half. Those three yards allowed were the fewest by a Big 12 team in a half against an FBS opponent since Kansas allowed -3 yards against Tulsa in the 2nd half of a game in 2004, according to ESPN Stats & Information.?

Kansas also tied an 81-year-old NCAA record with its 44th straight loss in a true road game.?

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.?