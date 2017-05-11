Kawhi Leonard is game-time decision for Game 6 vs. Rockets

San Antonio Spurs?forward Kawhi Leonard, who is trying to overcome a left ankle injury, will be a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, coach Gregg Popovich said.

Leonard, who is officially listed as questionable, was walking slowly, but without a noticeable limp, as he arrived at the team's shootaround in Houston on Thursday.

He sat out much of the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday and didn't take the court for overtime after he came down on the foot of James Harden?while turning to run up the court with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Leonard immediately limped back to the bench during the next stoppage in play, retied his shoe and re-entered the game, but he was largely ineffective on both ends of the floor.

After the 110-107 win, Leonard insisted he would play in Game 6.?

The Spurs lead the series 3-2.?

Information from ESPN's Michael C. Wright was used in this report.