Kelly Oubre Jr. draws NBA review for lettering on back of coat

WASHINGTON -- The NBA is planning to review? Wizards?forward Kelly Oubre Jr.'s decision to wear a jacket with offensive language to his team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers?on Friday night.

The black jacket was stitched with "f--- you" in white lettering, repeated vertically down the back, and Oubre turned to show it to a bank of cameras outside as he was arriving at the locker room.

The NBA has a dress code for players on game nights and has the option to issue fines for violations.

Oubre has been fined several times in his career. He was fined $15,000 last week for "aggressively entering an altercation" between teammate Bradley Beal and? Golden State Warriors?star Draymond Green.

He lost $18,242 last season after he was suspended for Game 4 of the Wizards' playoff series with the Boston Celtics after charging C's center Kelly Olynyk. He also was fined $25,000 last season for kicking a ball into the crowd. In 2015, he was fined for making an obscene gesture.

The Cavaliers beat the Wizards 130-122 to end a four-game slide.?