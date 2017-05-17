Kerr to accompany Warriors to San Antonio for Game 3

When the Warriors head to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, they'll have their head coach with them.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr is expected to travel with the team to Texas on Thursday, general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday. Kerr is on an indefinite leave of absence while he battles pain and other issues left over from his 2015 back surgery.

"He will be on the trip," Myers said on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco.

It's not clear where Kerr will be or in what capacity, but his activity level has increased since he started experiencing problems. It's expected that assistant coach Mike Brown will again serve as head coach.

Kerr attended Games 1 and 2 at Oracle Arena, sitting in the locker room. He even addressed his team at halftime of both games. He started attending Warriors practices again on May 13, the first time he'd been on the floor with his team since April 21.