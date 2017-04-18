Kevin Durant questionable for Game 2 with left calf strain

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's Game 2 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a strained left calf.

Durant experienced some cramping during Sunday's Game 1, a 121-109 win in which Durant finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant didn't practice on Tuesday, noting, "If he didn't practice, there's concern."

Durant previously missed 19 games with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left leg.

In addition to Durant, Golden State guard Shaun Livingston (finger) and forward Matt Barnes (ankle sprain) are also listed as questionable.

The Blazers will continue to be without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is recovering from a right leg fracture.