Kevin Durant twists ankle in fourth quarter of Warriors' win

Golden State Warriors forward? Kevin Durant?left Thursday night's 110-97 win over the? San Antonio Spurs?after twisting his left ankle.

Durant's status was not immediately available. He was checked by Warriors staff on the bench for several minutes before leaving the floor for the locker room shortly before the finish of the game, which gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Durant finished with 26 points on 9-for-17 shooting in 34 minutes, including 1 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Warriors were already without? Stephen Curry, with a knee injury.