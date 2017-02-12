Kevin Love to miss Tuesday's game vs. Timberwolves due to knee soreness

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of soreness and swelling in his left knee, the team announced Sunday.

Love first experienced the pain during Cleveland's 125-109 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, according to the Cavaliers.

Love, who is scheduled to play in the All-Star Game next weekend in New Orleans, was evaluated by Dr. James Rosneck at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Sunday.

The evaluation, which included an MRI, led the Cavs to determine Love will require additional treatment in the coming days, at which point Love will be evaluated again.

When asked about the results of the MRI, a team source told ESPN, "we're not discussing that yet."

Love's status for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers and the All-Star game -- his first invitation to the annual February festivities since joining the Cavs -- is to be determined.