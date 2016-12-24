Key fantasy football injury updates for Week 16

Welcome to Week 16! We're down to the final rounds of the fantasy playoffs and all NFL teams are active. The games are being played across four different days during this holiday week, but at least every team is taking the field. With no more bye weeks, the only players whose status is in question are those dealing with injury. On Thursday night the Philadelphia Eagles squared off with the New York Giants. Of the 30 teams remaining, all but six will see the field Saturday. The final six play Sunday and Monday; the official injury designations have been filed with the league for everyone except those who play Monday night (they will be filed Saturday).

Injury concerns regarding players heading into the Sunday and Monday games can be critical. Each week this entry will be dedicated to those who appear on the official weekly NFL game status injury report and how their status may impact fantasy teams.

For those who may be new to this blog: Injury reports provide some insight to a player's status. The NFL requires teams to submit practice injury reports several times a week, identifying the body part that is involved in the injury. This year there has been a change in the language of injury reporting, per the league office. The most notable change is the removal of the probable designation. For more detailed information on the changes and what they mean, click here.

Early in the week, the practice injury reports indicate whether a player did not practice, was limited in practice or was a full participant in practice. On Fridays, all teams file a game status injury report assigning one of the following designations: questionable, doubtful or out. The designations listed here reflect the injury reports filed with the league office on Friday evening. Teams playing on Monday night do not have to issue their designations until Saturday. The explanation for each designation is as follows.

Out: This is the easy one; the guy's not playing Sunday.

Questionable (Q): This remains the most dreaded player designation. By definition it means a player is "uncertain to play." How uncertain is uncertain? There is no percentage or measurement scale leaving this classification rather vague. Whether a player ends up active or inactive often comes down to a game-time decision based on how he feels on gameday morning or how he performs during warm-ups. Final inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff.

Doubtful (D): The doubtful designation means a player is unlikely to play that week. Rarely does a player labeled as doubtful end up playing, unless he experiences a major turnaround before game time.

Each week, we run down a list of key fantasy players, by position, who appear in the Friday injury report along with the injured body part, as listed on the report, player status and any relevant developments or insight. The primary fantasy positions are covered (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end).

This year, at the end of each positional section, there is a subgroup of players, "Players off game status injury report." The probable tag no longer exists, so players who would have been listed as probable in previous years are now simply removed from the report. This means there will be players who appear in the practice injury reports during the week but will not appear on the game status report Friday since they are presumed active for gameday. They are included in this blog so that fantasy owners can see where players who were on the practice injury report during the week have been upgraded in advance of the games.

At the end, key fantasy players listed Friday as "Out" for the week's games will appear as a group.

Good luck in Week 16, everyone! And, don't forget to set those lineups early for players in the Saturday games.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, New England Patriots, thigh, (Q): Brady is back on the injury report with a thigh ailment this week, and the team listed him as a limited practice participant daily. ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, citing a source, said Brady's injury is not considered to be serious. In other words, despite the questionable tag, expect Brady to be under center for the Patriots when they host the Jets Saturday night.

Players off game status injury report:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, calf: Despite not practicing at all and being listed as questionable last week, Rodgers suited up (not that his game status was really ever in doubt) and delivered a solid performance, throwing well from the pocket and allowing Ty Montgomery to do all the running.

This week Rodgers was a full participant in practice each day and rated himself at nearly 100 percent health. Even if he is projecting optimism, one more week removed from the injury can only help. Rodgers has been removed from the game status injury report and is expected to play as the Packers host the Vikings Saturday.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions, finger/right hand (no designation yet): Given that Stafford was off the game status injury report headed into last week's game, the same can be expected for this week even though the team doesn't play until Monday night. Stafford was a full participant in practice this week and is sporting a new white modified glove to protect his middle finger on his right (throwing) hand. While he surely would prefer to be completely without any hand protection, he proved he can function just fine with it in place.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers, shoulder: Newton has already played through his right shoulder soreness ... and played well. Although he seemed to be experiencing some discomfort with his throwing shoulder at times Monday night, he still threw for more than 300 yards, something he hadn't done in two months. He will start as usual when the Panthers host the Falcons Saturday.

Trevor Siemian, Denver Broncos, foot/hip: Siemian remains on the practice injury report because of his foot, and his hip has warranted a mention as well. He continues to practice in full all week and will be under center at Arrowhead Sunday night when the Broncos visit the Chiefs.

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts, right shoulder/right elbow: Nothing to see here. Luck continues to be a part of the practice injury report, but he also continues to be removed from the game status injury report. He will play Saturday when the Colts visit the Raiders.

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars, right shoulder: Bortles continues to practice in full each week despite appearing on the practice injury report. He will play again this week when the Jaguars host the Titans.

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills, groin: Taylor continues to practice in full throughout the week in advance of the games and also continues to play. He is expected to do so again this week against the Dolphins.

Running backs

Matt Forte, New York Jets, knee/shoulder, (D): Forte was active last Saturday night despite a hyperextension injury to his right knee the week before (Forte had undergone an MRI that showed a meniscus tear but he believed that was already present at the time of the injury). Despite his good intentions, it was a limited showing for Forte, and teammate Bilal Powell handled most of the work. It appears Powell has another week of being the feature back ahead.

Forte comes into this week's game as doubtful, not just because of the knee, but also because he injured his shoulder in last week's appearance, something he referred to this week as a "nerve issue." According to ESPN.com's Rich Cimini, Forte indicated he would not play if he couldn't protect himself, and he seemed more apprehensive about his status this week. After not practicing at all this week, it appears more than likely that Forte will sit this one out.

Lamar Miller, Houston Texans, ankle, (Q): Miller was clearly uncomfortable as he made his way to the sideline to have his ankle evaluated during last week's game. He has been playing in the presence of an ankle injury for several weeks, even managing to rack up over 100 yards in Week 14. This latest setback appears more problematic, however, given that Miller was unable to practice at all this week. After last week's game, Miller expressed optimism that he would be able to suit up Saturday night, but his lack of activity and the questionable designation would seem to indicate otherwise. Fantasy owners may want to consider other options given the uncertainty around Miller's status combined with the fact that the Texans don't play until Saturday night.

Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals, knee, (Q): Hill appears on the injury report this week with a knee ailment. He was in and out of the Week 15 game because of his knee, but he managed to play through it. Hill did not practice Wednesday but did return to a limited session Thursday followed by a full practice Friday. Despite being listed as questionable, Hill is expected to play, according to ESPN's Bob Holtzman.

Theo Riddick, Detroit Lions, wrist, (no designation yet): Riddick has not played since Week 13 because of a wrist injury, the details of which the Lions have not provided. It is significant enough that Riddick has not been involved in practice for nearly two weeks. The Lions don't play until Monday night, so it is possible that his status improves on Saturday. Given the events up to this point, however, there is little reason to be optimistic about a sudden change in status. Fantasy owners are better served making alternate plans.

Players off game status injury report:

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills, knee: McCoy appeared on the injury report this week because of his knee, but it never appeared to be serious. After full participation in practice throughout the week, McCoy was removed from the game status report in advance of the team's Saturday game.

Wide receivers

A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals, hamstring, (Q): Green is the player whose status is generating perhaps the most conversation when it comes to fantasy championships. His impending return has owners eager to insert him in their lineups, but the question about just how much he will be able to produce is a cause for concern.

On the plus side, Green was held out an additional week, giving him that much more recovery and rehab time in advance of stepping onto the field of play. He is a potential game-changer for the offense and always a threat to score when healthy, but just how healthy is he?

Unfortunately, on the negative side, it may not be a question that can be fully answered until he takes the field. Hamstring injuries are the most at risk for recurrence of any soft-tissue injury. Game situations are impossible to replicate even in the most strenuous of practices (it should be noted that Green has yet to participate in a full practice). Last week, Green sat out, and as ESPN's Bob Holtzman noted, coach Marvin Lewis does not typically allow players to return without a full practice under their belt. With that in mind, Holtzman reported Friday that Green lobbied hard to return this week and did more in practice than he had previously.

Here's everything I know about AJ Green: he still hasn't had a full practice, but I'm told he did more this... https://t.co/xxRf9XOWrG - bob holtzman (@BobHoltzmanESPN) December 23, 2016

While there has been no apparent discussion of a snap count for Green, it is expected that if he is active, there will have been discussions with the medical staff regarding the importance of him alerting them to any renewed discomfort during the course of the game. In other words, if there is even a hint of a setback, he would likely be removed. After all, he did have a significant Grade 2 strain of his hamstring, one that was substantial enough to initially be considered season-threatening.

There is no easy call here for fantasy owners. The bottom line is, despite the questionable tag, Green is expected to take the field. How much he plays and how effective he is are anyone's guess, but everyone can agree his talent is always a threat.

Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills, foot, (Q): Watkins continues to be listed as questionable, but by now fantasy owners have come to expect he will take the field. His volume of work has remained high in terms of offensive snaps played, but his touches and, therefore, his productivity, have been limited. The Bills host the Dolphins in this Week 16 matchup, and fantasy owners are left to decide just how much they trust Watkins to contribute to their rosters this week.

Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys, back, (no designation yet): The Cowboys don't play until Monday night, so there is no official designation for Bryant yet, but he has routinely been listed as questionable because of a nagging back ailment. The back hasn't appeared to limit him on the field and shouldn't do so again this week. The Cowboys have already indicated they do not plan to rest their starters, and it is assumed Bryant will play. Still, if he does turn up as questionable, fantasy owners would be advised to ensure they have a backup plan in the event he is a surprise inactive.

Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings, hip, (Q): Diggs has been on the practice injury report for several weeks because of a knee injury but has played each week after sitting out in Week 12. This week, however, it's his hip that is the reason for his listing. Diggs rested Wednesday but returned to limited practice Thursday and full practice Friday, signaling improvement. Still, he is listed as questionable (last week he had been removed from the game status injury report), so fantasy owners considering using him should be sure to check pregame inactives.

Brandon Marshall, New York Jets, shoulder/back, (Q): Marshall has been a regular on the injury report, but his shoulder being listed as the injured area is new. He was able to participate in practice in some fashion each day which would seem to bode well for his status. Last week, for instance, Marshall was also listed as questionable but played. Still, his productivity has been down. After he saw a season-low in targets in Week 14 with five, his Week 15 targets were higher but yielded just one catch for 16 yards. Assuming he is active Saturday night when the Jets travel to New England, fantasy owners may play him at their own risk.

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers, ankle, (Q): Cobb was active last week despite injuring his ankle in the prior game. This week, after daily limited practices, Cobb is again listed as questionable but again is expected to be active Saturday, barring a setback.

Amari Cooper, shoulder, and Michael Crabtree, finger, Oakland Raiders, (Q): Both of these Raiders receivers carried the same designation last week; both of them played. Both were limited in practice throughout the week, the same participation schedule they held in advance of the Week 15 game. Crabtree had a more productive outing last week compared to Week 14, including a score. Cooper, on the other hand, had just one catch in Week 15, perhaps causing some worry for fantasy owners this week. Still, the matchup is a favorable one against a Colts secondary that doesn't present a huge threat. This is a late game against the Colts on Saturday (4:25 p.m. ET), so fantasy owners should be prepared to insert an alternate player in the event either of these Raiders pass-catchers is inactive.

Players off game status injury report:

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, toe: Jones has missed the last two games with a sprained toe, causing much distress for fantasy owners who have had to try to find a worthy replacement. Well, for those still playing in their championship round, there is a reward awaiting them this weekend, as Jones will return. In fact, Jones is not even a question mark for the Week 16 game, having been removed from the game status injury report Friday. The Falcons put Jones through sufficient tests this week in practice to convince them that he could perform at high-speed and intensity without causing discomfort to his toe. The patience the Falcons exhibited in not returning Jones until he was essentially pain-free during football maneuvers instills more confidence in his ability to perform at a high level right away. His teammate, Taylor Gabriel, had been nursing a shoulder injury during the week but was able to progress from a limited practice Wednesday to a full practice Thursday. He too is expected to play. For the first time in several weeks, the Falcons will have the trio of Jones, Gabriel and Mohamed Sanu available.

Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers, back: Benjamin remains on the injury report because of his back, but he is still expected to play. After a limited practice Wednesday, Benjamin upgraded to full practice Thursday. He is off the game status injury report and is expected to play against the Falcons.

Tyrell Williams, San Diego Chargers, shoulder: Williams has a labral tear in his right shoulder; this is not new. He has managed to play through it and generally has played well. Last week, he left the game briefly to be evaluated for a concussion but was able to return. He again practiced all week in full and is expected to play when the Chargers visit Cleveland Saturday.

Donte Moncrief, WR, Indianapolis Colts, hamstring: Moncrief sat out the Week 15 game after injuring his hamstring the week before. He made significant progress this week, returning to a limited practice Wednesday and upgrading to a full practice Thursday. He practiced in full again on Friday and has been removed from the game status injury report, indicating he is expected to play.

Tight ends

Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins, shoulder, (Q): Reed again comes into this week's game listed as questionable, but his status has a far less optimistic feel than it did a week ago. Well, actually, it has just been four days since Reed was in action. In a Monday night game against the Carolina Panthers, Reed -- who had spoken to reporters in the days before the game about the improvements in his shoulder and his ability to better manage the pain -- appeared uncomfortable and ineffective before he was ejected for swiping at a member of the opposing team. There is no doubt that a Grade 3 AC sprain is a serious injury, and it is not surprising that Reed is experiencing significant discomfort. What was surprising was how limited he appeared after making strides in practice throughout the week. It's difficult to imagine then that the team would insert him into a lineup just five days later with no practice sessions in between, and coach Jay Gruden appeared less optimistic about his availability as the week progressed. If Reed should happen to dress for this game against the Bears, fantasy owners may be tempted to play him, but in light of last Monday's performance, should give careful consideration to all available options.

Ladarius Green, Pittsburgh Steelers, concussion, (D): Green was listed on the injury report with a concussion this week and did not participate in any practice sessions. ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reported that fellow Steelers tight end Jesse James said he expects to start Sunday against the Ravens, which combined with the doubtful tag for Green, tells fantasy owners they need to look elsewhere next week.

Martellus Bennett, ankle/shoulder, New England Patriots, (Q): Bennett remains permanently assigned to the injury report as a limited participant because of ankle and shoulder injuries. He has yet to miss a game, and there is no reason to think this week will be any different. Expect Bennett to play against the Jets.

Charles Clay, Buffalo Bills, knee, (Q): Clay continues to persevere through his knee injury, despite being held to limited practices throughout the week. He is expected to play again this week as the Bills host the Dolphins Saturday, but fantasy owners are advised to double check the pregame inactives.

Players off game status injury report:

Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers, elbow: Olsen's absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday raised some eyebrows, as did the report earlier in the week that he had been evaluated by team physicians after taking a hard shot to the elbow in Monday night's game. Coach Ron Rivera indicated Thursday, however, that he had "no doubt" Olsen would play. His removal from the game status injury report supports Rivera's claim.

C.J. Fiedorowicz, Houston Texans, concussion: After sitting out last week's game due to a concussion sustained in Week 14, Fiedorowicz returned to practice on Wednesday ... as a full participant. He repeated the effort Thursday and is expected to play when the Texans host the Bengals Saturday night.

Out

This space is intended for a list of key players, not including those who have been moved to injured reserve status, who are officially listed as "out" for the upcoming game.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings, groin/knee: Peterson's return from a meniscal repair last week was a limited showing at best. He touched the ball just seven times, and one of those seven turned into a fumble. He emerged from the game with a groin injury to go along with his still-recovering knee. The Vikings clearly decided resting him was in everyone's best interest, and he has been ruled out in advance of the game.

Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers, hip: Despite the fact that Gordon's hip/knee injury ended up being less serious than initially feared, the Chargers have remained cautious with him. Coach Mike McCoy maintained from the outset that Gordon's long-term health would be the priority even though he only needs 3 yards to reach 1,000 on the season. Instead, it will be Kenneth Farrow and Ronnie Hillman for the Chargers backfield.

James Starks, Green Bay Packers, concussion: Starks missed the Week 15 contest after suffering a concussion in a motor vehicle accident late in the week. He remains in the concussion protocol and out of practice. He is out again in Week 16, rendering Ty Montgomery the No. 1 running back for the Packers for the second consecutive week.

Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Eifert is on the injury report again because of his back (fantasy owners will recall that it was a back issue that delayed his start to the season when he was ready to return from offseason ankle surgery). He was not able to practice this week and has been ruled out in advance of Saturday night's game.

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins, knee: Tannehill may have escaped surgery, but he is still dealing with a significant ACL/MCL injury. He remains sidelined, and Matt Moore remains the starter in his absence.

Allen Hurns, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, hamstring: This weekend marks a month since Hurns injured his hamstring. He has not yet been able to return to practice and remains out.

Denard Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars, ankle: Robinson sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 13. He is still not practicing and will miss a third consecutive game.

Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots, ankle: Amendola has not practiced at all this week and will sit out another game.

Torrey Smith, WR, San Francisco 49ers, concussion: Smith is still not practicing and will miss his third consecutive game.

Darrius Heyward-Bey, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, foot: Despite putting in limited practices this week, Heyward-Bey is not yet ready to return.

