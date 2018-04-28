Khalil McKenzie, son of Raiders GM, drafted by Chiefs in 6th round

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --? Kahlil McKenzie was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs only a few minutes when he started in with the trash talk with his father, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie.

"I can't wait to whip up on you twice this year, and the next year and the next year and the next year after that,'' Kahlil said he told his father. "We're a competitive family (by) nature. We compete in everything we do. This just adds one more ripple into that. We're all excited for it. I'm excited to get to Kansas City and just help the Chiefs . . . whoop up on the Raiders (and) whoop up on the rest of the NFL.''

The Chiefs drafted McKenzie out of Tennessee in the sixth round. He was a defensive lineman in college but the Chiefs said they would move him to guard.

McKenzie said that pleased his father, a former linebacker for the Raiders. Reggie's brother Raleigh, had a 16-year NFL career as an offensive lineman with four different NFL teams.

Kahlil did some offensive line drills at his Pro Day at Tennessee at the request of some NFL teams, the Chiefs being one of them.

"He had a sly little smile on his face,'' Kahlil said of his father. "I told him, 'It's a conspiracy. This is you. You did this.' He always wanted me to play offensive line. He was happy to see me play offensive line and said that I moved really well doing it. He said I looked like an offensive lineman doing those drills.''