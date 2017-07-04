Kings land free agents George Hill and Zach Randolph

The Sacramento Kings?agreed to deals Tuesday with free-agent point guard? George Hill and forward? Zach Randolph.

Randolph's deal is for two years and $24 million, league sources told ESPN.

Hill's deal is for three years and $57 million, sources told ESPN's Marc Spears, confirming multiple reports. The news was first reported by the Vertical.

Hill, 31, is coming off one of his most productive seasons; he played a key role in the Utah Jazz ending a four-year playoff drought despite a variety of injuries that limited him to 49 games.

Hill, whose sprained big toe bothered him for most of the season and ultimately caused him to sit out Utah's final two playoff games, averaged a career-high 16.9 points. He also dished out 4.2 assists per game and shot 47.7 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from 3-point range.

Utah acquired Hill from his hometown Indiana Pacers?last summer by dealing the No. 12 overall pick in the 2016 draft in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks, filling the Jazz's glaring need for a starting point guard. The Jazz were 33-16 when Hill played during the regular season and 18-15 when he was sidelined.

The Jazz had interest in signing Hill to an extension during the season, but he opted to wait to test the open market.

Hill, who played three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Pacers in a deal that included the Kawhi Leonard pick, has averaged 11.8 points and 3.3 assists during his nine-year career.

Hill was ranked No. 13 on the list of top available free agents this offseason compiled by ESPN's Kevin Pelton. Information from ESPN's Tim MacMahon was used in this report.

Randolph has established himself as a local legend over the last eight seasons in Memphis, a city that embraces him for overcoming a rough upbringing and his rugged playing style. He's played a critical role in the Grizzlies' seven straight playoff appearances and ranks first in franchise history in rebounding (5,612) and second behind teammate Mike Conley in scoring (9,261 points).

Randolph, a two-time All-Star and a 16-year NBA veteran, accepted a transition to sixth man last season and excelled. He averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game. His 20 double-doubles were the most by any bench player in the league.

Those statistics were down from the 35-year-old Randolph's career averages (16.8 points, 9.3 rebounds). However, his per-36-minute scoring and rebounding numbers were the best of his Memphis tenure.

