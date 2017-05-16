Knee soreness sidelines Andre Iguodala for Game 2 against Spurs

Golden State Warriors wing Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals as he deals with soreness in his left knee.

An MRI performed Monday revealed no structural damage in Iguodala's knee, but the team has spent the season trying to manage the 33-year-old's minutes to keep him fresh for the team's playoff run.

According to a source, Iguodala didn't participate in much of the up-and-down court work leading up to Sunday's Western Conference finals opener because of his knee soreness.

The Warriors' super reserve played only 10 minutes Sunday, scoring two points and registering an assist in the team's 113-111 comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1.