Knee surgery to end season for Red Sox RHP Steven Wright

Boston Red Sox starter Steven Wright will undergo left knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Wright is scheduled to have the surgery on Monday.

The right-handed knuckleballer had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee sprain suffered in Saturday's start against the Cubs.

Wright has struggled in five starts this season, going 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA and giving up at least four runs in all but one start. Against the Cubs, Wright gave up five runs on seven hits and pitched into the seventh inning.

Last season, Wright was 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA in 24 starts and was selected to pitch in the All-Star Game. But his season came to an abrupt end in August after he injured his shoulder diving back into second base as a pinch runner during a game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber contributed to this report.