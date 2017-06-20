Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis subject of trade discussions

The New York Knicks have fielded several calls in recent days?from teams interested in trading for Kristaps Porzingis, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Teams in touch with the Knicks recently say the club has not ruled out the possibility of trading Porzingis.

The Vertical first reported that team president Phil Jackson was taking calls on potential Porzingis deals.

Porzingis skipped exit meetings with Jackson and general manager Steve Mills in April due to frustration over the dysfunction and drama surrounding the team. No one from the organization's front office or coach Jeff Hornacek have been in touch with Porzingis since he missed the exit meeting, per sources.

Porzingis' brother, Janis Porzingis -- who also works for Andy Miller, Porzingis' primary agent -- reiterated on Tuesday that Porzingis loves New York and wants to win here.

"Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York," Janis Porzingis said. "He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team. If he's going to be traded, he's going to play out his contact and decide his future on his own."

Porzingis, 21, averaged?18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 2016-17, his second NBA season. The Knicks finished with a?31-51 record and hold the eighth overall selection in Thursday night's draft.