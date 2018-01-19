Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: 'Players know' I should be an All-Star starter

NBA players voted Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis as an All-Star starter over Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, but Embiid won the overall vote with support from fans and media.

Porzingis stated clearly how he felt about the voting when asked about it on Friday.

"Players know," Porzingis said, according to published reports. "That's all I'm going to say."

Starters were determined by a vote from fans, players and a select group of media.

Embiid ranked third in fan and media voting for Eastern Conference frontcourt players but was fourth in the player vote. The top three frontcourt players from each conference earned a starting spot.

Porzingis finished third in the player vote for Eastern Conference frontcourt starter but was fourth among fan and media voters.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and the media panel accounted for 25 percent each, which is how Embiid finished ahead of Porzingis in the overall vote.

Embiid, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named starters when the NBA announced the vote on Thursday.

Porzingis hopes to be voted in as an All-Star reserve. Head coaches vote for the reserves. Those results will be announced on Tuesday.

"I would hope so," he said on Friday, according to reports. "In my mind, I deserve it. All I got to do is play good and win games and the results will take care of itself."

Entering play Friday, Porzingis was averaging 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks in 39 games for the Knicks (20-25).

By comparison, Embiid was averaging 23.9 points, 11 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks in 32 games for Philadelphia (21-20).

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report