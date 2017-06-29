Knicks open talks with David Griffin as team seeks new president

David Griffin, who was fired last week as general manager of the? Cleveland Cavaliers,?is a candidate for the New York Knicks' presidency, sources tell ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Knicks are assembling a list of candidates they'll speak to. That process is ongoing, but Griffin has had an initial conversation with the Knicks and is expected to have more talks when the team moves to the next level in its process.

The team announced Wednesday morning that it mutually agreed to part ways with Phil Jackson as president.

The Knicks completed a disappointing 31-51 season in April and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year. They were 80-166 in Jackson's three full seasons as team president, losing at least 50 games in each of them.

Griffin was Cleveland's GM for three seasons and helped the Cavs to their first-ever title in the 2015-16 season.