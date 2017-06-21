Knicks' Phil Jackson talks future of Kristaps Porzingis ahead of draft

New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson confirmed Wednesday that he has received calls in recent days from teams interested in trading for Kristaps Porzingis.

"We're getting calls. As much as we value Kristaps and what he's done for us, when a guy doesn't show up for an exit meeting everybody starts speculating on the duration or movability from a club," Jackson said in an interview on MSG Network.

"So we've been getting calls and we're listening, but we're not intrigued yet at this level. But as much as we love this guy we have to do what's good for our club."

Teams in touch with the Knicks say New York has not ruled out the possibility of trading Porzingis, though one club said it came away with the impression that the price tag for the star forward was extremely high.

Jackson was asked why he'd consider trading Porzingis, the Knicks' young star and a player regarded around the NBA as someone whom a franchise can be built around.

"The future, you know, what it brings," Jackson said. "Does it bring us two starters and a draft pick or something that's even beyond that? (That's) something we have to look at as far as going down the road."

Jackson confirmed reports from both ESPN and The Vertical that the Knicks had received numerous calls in recent days on a Porzingis trade.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that the Knicks had talks with each team in the top-five in the lottery on Porzingis and some teams outside of the lottery.

Porzingis skipped exit meetings with Jackson and general manager Steve Mills in April because of frustration over the dysfunction and drama surrounding the Knicks, who finished with a 31-51 record.

Porzingis' brother, Janis -- who also works for Andy Miller, Porzingis' primary agent -- reiterated Tuesday that Porzingis loves New York and wants to win there.

"Despite how the Knicks are treating their players, Kris wants to stay in New York," Janis Porzingis said. "He loves the city and he loves the fans and he wants to win with this team. If he's going to be traded, he's going to play out his contact and decide his future on his own."

Jackson was asked during his season-ending news conference in April if any personnel move, including a trade of Porzingis, is "off the table" this offseason.

"Everything has got to be possible, and we have to make sure that if people have something to say, we listen to it, we examine it," Jackson said before complimenting Porzingis for his development this season.

Porzingis, 21, averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 2016-17, his second NBA season.