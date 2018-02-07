Knicks trading center Hernangomez to Hornets

The New York Knicks are finalizing a deal to send center Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets for Johnny O'Bryant?and two second-round picks, league sources told ESPN.

Hernangomez, 23, had been unhappy with his role in New York. He is averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in nine minutes per game. He played twice as many minutes per game last season and averaged 8.2 points and 7.0 rebounds.

The Spaniard was taken in the second round of the 2015 draft by the 76ers and traded the same day to the Knicks. Hernangomez was an All-Rookie selection last year, but this year his minutes have been eaten up by Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn.

O'Bryant is a 6-foot-9 power forward who is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. While Hernangomez is under contract through the 2019-20 season, O'Bryant's deal is done after this season.

O'Bryant was drafted in the second round by the Bucks in 2014. Milwaukee waived him in 2016, and he signed with the Wizards, who waived him a month later. He signed a 10-day contract with Denver last season and then two 10-days with Charlotte before getting a multi-year deal.

The Knicks suffered a big blow Tuesday night when star big man Kristaps Porzingis went down with a torn ACL in his knee.