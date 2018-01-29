Kristaps Porzingis: Knicks should add veteran talent at deadline for playoff preparation

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis said that he would like to see management add talent at the trade deadline to make a playoff push as opposed to trading veterans and tanking for the draft.

"Playoff experience for myself, individually, would be huge at this point in my career -- the sooner, the better," Porzingis said Monday, when asked his opinion about the Knicks' approach at the Feb. 8 trade deadline. "And for most of the [Knicks] -- most of the guys haven't felt that playoff experience that everybody talks about -- that the guys talk about that have been there. For myself, selfishly I would want to play in the playoffs but we'll see what happens and how we can end the season."

New York enters play Monday at 22-28, four games behind Philadelphia for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Sources say that opposing teams have expressed interest in several Knicks, including Willy Hernangomez, Kyle O'Quinn, Enes Kanter, Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee, as the trade deadline approaches.

New York has lost 14 of its past 19 games after a solid start. It is unclear if team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry prefer to trade veterans and develop younger players for the remainder of the season or continue to pursue a playoff spot.

Porzingis says he hasn't talked to management about its plans and doesn't particularly care to be involved in the process.

"I think they know I want to be in the playoffs and that's the only thing on my mind. I'm not going to go in there and be like no, we're tanking. There's no reason to play," Porzingis said with a laugh. "[Making the playoffs is] only thing I'm focused on. What I need to do on the court to play better, make my team win."