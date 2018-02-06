Kristaps Porzingis leaves game with apparent left knee injury

New York Knicks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis left Tuesday's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second quarter with an apparent left knee injury.

Porzingis was walking on his own as he exited Madison Square Garden while wearing a brace on his knee, according to ESPN sources. Porzingis will have an MRI to determine the full extent of the injury, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

One source described Porzingis as "OK" as he headed for the MRI, though further testing will determine the exact extent of the ailment.

The injury occurred three minutes into the second quarter when Porzingis landed on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot after converting a dunk. His left ankle seemed to buckle on the play. Porzingis immediately grabbed his left knee after landing and was clearly in pain. Porzingis needed to be helped off of the floor by two teammates, and he wasn't putting much weight on his left leg.

The Knicks would have a significant void to fill if the 22-year-old were to miss extended time.

Porzingis entered play Tuesday averaging a team-leading 22.9 points per game and an NBA-high 2.4 blocks per game.

He previously missed two games due to a left knee issue and two games due to an ankle injury. In all, he has missed seven games this season and 33 over the course of his first two-and-a-half seasons in the NBA.

New York (23-31) entered play Tuesday remaining hopeful of making a run at the playoffs, though missing Porzingis for extended time would certainly dampen those hopes.

The Knicks entered their game against the Bucks four games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference, having lost 10 of 14.