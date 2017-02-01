Kyle Shanahan focused on preparing Falcons' offense for Super Bowl

HOUSTON -- Kyle Shanahan is four days away from calling offensive plays for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, and he's likely five days from accepting a job to be San Francisco 49ers?coach.

That's an awful lot on one person's football plate, but Shanahan said the impending career change has not impacted his ability to get ready for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

"Honestly it isn't hard to balance it," Shanahan said Wednesday. "It would be if we only had one week, or if we were allowed to do stuff during these times."

Shanahan's offense led the league in points scored this season, averaging 33.8 points per game in the regular season. In the Falcons' two playoff wins, they've scored 36 and 44 points.

It's part of what made Shanahan an attractive head coaching candidate for the 49ers, Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a big part of why the Falcons are in Sunday's game.

And given his father, Mike, was a two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Kyle Shanahan said he understands what it takes to get to the game that is the career goal for everyone in the league.

Shanahan said Falcons coach Dan Quinn gave the team's coaching staff two days off following the NFC Championship Game win over the Green Bay Packers. During that time off, Shanahan met with the 49ers about their coaching vacancy.

When those meetings were over, Shanahan said he left all thoughts about the 49ers behind and turned his attention to the Patriots.

"You're only allowed to talk during the bye, it makes it simple," Shanahan said. "We got two days off last week to spend with our families, which was the only knock -- I couldn't spend those two days totally with my family. I spent a day and half with San Francisco, and after that communications are cut off.

"So that's it until the season's over, and that's Monday. It's completely locked in on the Super Bowl, and I wouldn't want anything else."

The Falcons players have said Shanahan is focused.

"[Shanahan] will have a good plan for us," running back Devonta Freeman said. "We don't have any question about that."

"We've gotten in our routine ... it's been pretty normal for us," quarterback Matt Ryan said. "We believe in the things that have worked for us all year and [Shanahan] and the coaches will have a good plan for us."