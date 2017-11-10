Kyrie Irving exits Celtics game after inadvertent elbow to face by teammate Aron Baynes

BOSTON -- Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving took an inadvertent elbow to the face from a teammate early in the first quarter of Friday night's 90-87 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Celtics big man Aron Baynes hit Irving while trying to defend a Kemba Walker shot attempt. After fouling Walker on a drive, Baynes spun to box out and his right elbow smashed Irving, who immediately collapsed to the floor clutching his face.

Irving was attended to by Celtics trainer Art Horne and left the court clutching a towel over his bloodied face.

After the game, head coach Brad Stevens said Irving went home at halftime but texted the team congratulating them for the win. He added that Irving has not been diagnosed with a concussion but will be monitored moving forward.

Boston already was playing without Gordon Hayward (ankle) and Al Horford (concussion protocol). Irving included, that's $76.2 million worth of unavailable talent.

Even without Irving, the Celtics continued their winning ways. They erased an 18-point deficit against the Hornets to win their 11th straight after an 0-2 start to the season.?