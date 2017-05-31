Kyrie Irving: Playing under Mike Brown 'was a learning experience'

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he has regrets about his relationship with former Cleveland coach Mike Brown, who will now face him in the NBA Finals as the interim head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

"It was a learning experience, to say the least," Irving said. "I kind of regret being part of that, because he was just trying to teach me a lot of things that I didn't necessarily understand as a 21-year-old in the NBA."

Brown coached Irving for one season, in 2013-14, and the two had a rocky relationship as Brown pressed Irving to make changes to his game. At one point in that season, Brown advocated that Irving be traded.

At the end of that season, Brown was fired, in part because the franchise was concerned about Irving's willingness to extend his contract with Brown as the coach. After Brown was replaced by David Blatt, Irving agreed to a five-year, $80 million extension.

"I understand that things happen in this league sometimes, whether controlled or uncontrolled," Irving said. "I was a 21-year-old kid, just trying to lead a franchise, and he was a new head coach that I had to get introduced to a new offense, new players, as well as new system."

Brown also was fired as Cavs coach in 2010 after five successful seasons and shortly before LeBron James' free-agency decision.

"A lot of people have said this to me, and maybe I am made up differently -- I'm not looking at this as Cleveland fired me twice, this is the time to get back at them, or is there any extra incentive?" Brown said. "No, I just want to win. I don't care who it is, I just want to be a part of a winning program and be the last team standing."

When the Cavs re-hired Brown in 2013, they thought he would be a draw for James in free agency. Brown signed a five-year, $22 million contract that the team is still paying out, less his salary for coaching the Warriors.

Brown and then-general manager Chris Grant had started a plan to draw James back and add him to a core of Irving, Tristan Thompson?and? Dion Waiters and a trove of draft picks that could be traded.

Waiters and the draft picks were used in trades that helped land Kevin Love,? JR Smith?and Iman Shumpert. But neither Grant nor Brown were there for it, as both were fired just before James re-signed.

Brown insists there is no bad blood.

"I have fond memories back there and went back there a second time with a good buddy of mine, Chris Grant, and saw them put this plan into motion that is going on now," Brown said. "But the reality of it is, I'm a part of the Warriors."