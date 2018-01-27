Kyrie Irving: Reunion with LeBron James, Kevin Love will be 'fun'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said he thinks reuniting with former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates LeBron James and Kevin Love will be "fun" at All-Star Weekend.

James, one of two captains along with Golden State's? Stephen Curry?in the new All-Star format, drafted Irving as a starter and Love as a reserve Thursday, bringing together the former teammates for the first time since Irving requested a trade over the summer.

Irving said he'll always have a connection with his former Cleveland teammates.

"I think you've heard it if you've talked to championship winners before, but when you're on a championship team, it's just a bond that can't be broken forever," Irving said. "Just going through that, the way we created history -- we're the only team in history to come back from 3-1. And that's something that will be etched in NBA history for life.

"And that's always a connection, something that we can always reminisce about no matter what. It's an incredible bond that we built as a team, individually being tested at the highest level, and doing something that you can remember for the rest of your life and tell your kids about."

Some wondered if James might pass on Irving given how the point guard asked to be dealt from the Cavaliers. With Irving's help, the Celtics sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 6.5-game lead over Cleveland entering Friday.

"It will be fun [to play with James and Love]," Irving said. "All-Star weekend's just an enjoyable experience. It's a time for us as competitors to get together when we're not necessarily with our teams and going against one another. It's great to see the two captains choose who they felt were the best fit for their team, and I'm glad that I'm playing with a bunch of great players."

Al Horford, Irving's teammate in Boston, was drafted by Curry and hopes Irving takes it easy on him on the court.

"I hope I don't get switched out on him," a smiling Horford said. "Kyrie is known for putting people on skates out there. It'll be fun. I'm looking forward to it."

Horford likes the new format and wants to see the draft televised in the future as well.

"I think it's a great concept," Horford said. "I feel like that the league needed to do something to change it up, and I think this was just the right thing. I think the next thing is that it'll be announced publicly, picking teams and stuff like that."

Asked about hurt feelings from the players picked last, Horford added: "You're part of, what, 24 guys? You could be at home or on a beach somewhere. You're lucky to be there and guys can't take it that serious."